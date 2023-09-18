QYLD Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for QYLD

In trading on Monday, shares of the QYLD ETF (Symbol: QYLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.14, changing hands as low as $17.03 per share. QYLD shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QYLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QYLD's low point in its 52 week range is $15 per share, with $18.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.05.

