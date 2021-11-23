QYLD Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for QYLD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the QYLD ETF (Symbol: QYLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.56, changing hands as low as $22.54 per share. QYLD shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QYLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QYLD's low point in its 52 week range is $21.25 per share, with $23.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.