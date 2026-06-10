QXO's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: QXO.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.75), with shares changing hands as low as $43.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.68% in the "Application Software" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, QXO.PRB was trading at a 5.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.06% in the "Application Software" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 2.4737 - 3.0303.

Below is a dividend history chart for QXO.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: QXO.PRB) is currently off about 8.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: QXO) are down about 9.4%.

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Further QXO.PRB Research:

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