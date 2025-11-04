QXO's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

Markets
In trading on Tuesday, shares of QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: QXO.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.75), with shares changing hands as low as $49.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 11.55% in the "Application Software" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, QXO.PRB was trading at a 1.04% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.30% in the "Application Software" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 2.4737 - 3.0303.

The chart below shows the one year performance of QXO.PRB shares, versus QXO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for QXO.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

QXO.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: QXO.PRB) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: QXO) are off about 2.2%.

