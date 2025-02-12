QXO Secures Antitrust Clearance In US, Canada For Beacon Roofing Supply Acquisition

(RTTNews) - QXO, Inc. (QXO), Wednesday announced that the company has secured antitrust clearance in the U.S. and Canada for its acquisition of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) for $124.25 per share.

The company further stated that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act has expired, adding that it has received early termination of the waiting period from the Canadian Competition Bureau.

Following the expiration of QXO's all-cash tender offer on February 24, the company will complete the acquisition.

In the pre-market hours, QXO's stock is trading at $13.50, up 0.22 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.