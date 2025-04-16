QXO Prices Public Offering Of About 37.74 Mln Shares At $13.25/shr

(RTTNews) - QXO Inc. (QXO) announced the pricing of its public offering of about 37.74 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share. The Offering is expected to close on April 21, 2025.

QXO has granted the underwriters of the Offering an option to purchase up to an additional 5.66 million shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

QXO intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to finance a portion of the consideration for the pending acquisition of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.; however, the Offering is not contingent on the consummation of the acquisition.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as the underwriters for the Offering.

