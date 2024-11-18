News & Insights

QXO makes bid to buy Beacon Roofing, WSJ reports

November 18, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

QXO (QXO) has made an offer to acquire Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN), people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal’s Lauren Thomas. A deal could be clinched before the end of the year, though the exact terms of the offer being discussed couldn’t be learned, according to the report, which noted that the sources cautioned it is possible the talks could fall apart.

