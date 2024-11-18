QXO makes bid to buy Beacon Roofing, WSJ reports

QXO (QXO) has made an offer to acquire Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN), people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal’s Lauren Thomas. A deal could be clinched before the end of the year, though the exact terms of the offer being discussed couldn’t be learned, according to the report, which noted that the sources cautioned it is possible the talks could fall apart.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BECN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.