QXO, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

Silversun Technologies, Inc. ( (QXO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Silversun Technologies, Inc. presented to its investors.

QXO, Inc. is a technology solutions provider specializing in software and professional services for the manufacturing, distribution, and service sectors, aiming to become a leader in the building products distribution industry. In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, QXO reported a net loss of $0.01 per share, with total quarterly revenue of $13.16 million, a slight decrease compared to the same period in 2023. The company, however, reported significant net income of $17.1 million driven by substantial interest income. Despite a decline in Adjusted EBITDA due to higher employee costs, QXO raised approximately $4.1 billion through private placements to support its growth strategy. Key financial highlights include a 6.2% increase in software product revenue and a modest overall revenue decline of 2.0% for the quarter. The company holds over $5 billion in cash, positioning itself well for future growth and acquisitions in the competitive building products distribution market. Looking ahead, QXO remains focused on expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, leveraging its strong cash position and leadership team to achieve its long-term revenue targets.

