QXO, Inc. appoints Rao as chief artificial intelligence officer

QXO announced that Ashwin Rao has been appointed chief artificial intelligence officer, effective immediately. He will serve as the company’s principal AI architect, as QXO becomes a leader in the $800 billion building products distribution industry.
