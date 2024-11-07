QXO, Inc. appoints Rao as chief artificial intelligence officer

QXO announced that Ashwin Rao has been appointed chief artificial intelligence officer, effective immediately. He will serve as the company’s principal AI architect, as QXO becomes a leader in the $800 billion building products distribution industry.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QXO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.