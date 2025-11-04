QXO Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

QXO Inc. QXO is set to report its third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 6, 2025, after the bell.

The bottom-line estimate for the soon-to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 12 cents per share, indicating an increase of more than 100% year over year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.73 billion, which indicates a rise of more than 100% year over year.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 37.50%.

Expectations This Time Around

QXO expects the Beacon integration to drive robust operational efficiency and expand margins, with initiatives in pricing, procurement, sales and logistics boosting organic EBITDA growth. A strong acquisition strategy and ongoing internal growth efforts are further expected to drive top-line growth, scale operations and create long-term value.

The company is executing a strategy to achieve $50 billion in annual revenues over the next decade by driving growth through accretive acquisitions and strong organic initiatives.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for QXO this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

QXO has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppLovin’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.37 per share, implying an 89.6% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 22.4%.

APP has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIS' third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.65 billion, implying a 3.28% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark stands at $1.48 per share, indicating a rise of 5.7% year over year. The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 3.27%.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

