QXO

QXO Extends Tender Offer For Beacon Roofing Supply Shares Until March 14

March 11, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - QXO, Inc. (QXO) has announced an extension of its all-cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. at $124.25 per share. Initially set to expire on March 10, 2025, the offer will now remain open until 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on March 14, 2025.

As of the original deadline, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary and paying agent, reported that approximately 11,115,328 shares—around 18.05% of the total outstanding—had been validly tendered and not withdrawn. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares are not required to take further action.

Additional details, including full terms and conditions, can be found in the offering documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

QXO is currently trading at $1.135 or 2.25% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

