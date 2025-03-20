News & Insights

QXO Extends Tender Offer For Beacon Roofing Supply Shares

March 20, 2025 — 01:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - QXO, Inc. (QXO) Thursday has extended its all-cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. at an increased price of $124.35 per share, reflecting the terms of its definitive merger agreement with Beacon.

Originally set to expire on March 19, 2025, the offer will now remain open until March 31, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. - New York City time.

As of March 19, 2025, 12,174,965 shares (approximately 19.71% of outstanding shares) have been validly tendered and not withdrawn, according to Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary and paying agent. Shareholders who have already tendered do not need to take further action.

QXO is currently trading at $13.56 or 3.95% higher on the NYSE.

