QXO Extends Tender Offer For Beacon Roofing Supply Shares

(RTTNews) - QXO, Inc. (QXO) Wednesday has extended its all-cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. at $124.25 per share.

Originally set to expire on March 18, 2025, the offer will now remain open until March 19, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. - New York City time.

As of the original expiration date, 12,784,233 shares, representing 20.76 percent of Beacon Roofing Supply's outstanding shares, have been validly tendered and not withdrawn, according to Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary and paying agent. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares do not need to take further action.

Further details and conditions of the tender offer are available in the offering documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC.

QXO is currently trading at $13.1 or 0.85% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.