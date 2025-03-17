QXO Extends Tender Offer For Beacon Roofing Supply Shares

(RTTNews) - QXO, Inc. (QXO) has extended its all-cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. at $124.25 per share. Originally set to expire on March 14, 2025, the offer will now remain open until March 18, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. - New York City time.

As of the initial deadline, approximately 11.29 million shares—18.34 percent of Beacon's outstanding stock—had been tendered. Shareholders who have already participated do not need to take further action. Additional details are available in the offering documents filed with the SEC.

QXO is currently trading at $13 or 1.40% higher on the NYSE.

