QXO Appoints Val Liborski As Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - QXO, Inc. (QXO), a technology and professional services company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Val Liborski as Chief Technology Officer, effective April 21.

Liborski had most recently worked as Chief Technology Officer at Yahoo. Liborski had also worked at Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

QXO is currently trading 0.41% higher at $14.46 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.