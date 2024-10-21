QX Resources Ltd Set for Annual Meeting and Key Votes

QX Resources Ltd (AU:QXR) has released an update.

QX Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance for the year ending June 2024. Key agenda items include the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Maurice Feilich. Additionally, shareholders will vote on approving a 10% placement capacity to issue new equity securities.

