News & Insights

Stocks

QX Resources Ltd Set for Annual Meeting and Key Votes

October 21, 2024 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

QX Resources Ltd (AU:QXR) has released an update.

QX Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance for the year ending June 2024. Key agenda items include the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Maurice Feilich. Additionally, shareholders will vote on approving a 10% placement capacity to issue new equity securities.

For further insights into AU:QXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.