QX Resources Ltd Reports Positive AGM Results

QX Resources Ltd (AU:QXR) has released an update.
QX Resources Ltd announced the successful outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, with key resolutions passing by a significant margin. Investors showed strong support for the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Director Maurice Feilich, approval of a 10% placement capacity, and the appointment of a new auditor. These results indicate a positive sentiment among shareholders towards the company’s strategic direction.
