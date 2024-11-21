QX Resources Ltd Reports Positive AGM Results

QX Resources Ltd (AU:QXR) has released an update.

QX Resources Ltd announced the successful outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, with key resolutions passing by a significant margin. Investors showed strong support for the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Director Maurice Feilich, approval of a 10% placement capacity, and the appointment of a new auditor. These results indicate a positive sentiment among shareholders towards the company’s strategic direction.

