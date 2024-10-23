News & Insights

QX Resources Ltd Halts Trading Amid Capital Raising Plans

October 23, 2024 — 08:20 pm EDT

QX Resources Ltd (AU:QXR) has released an update.

QX Resources Ltd (ASX: QXR) has announced a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to release details about a planned capital raising. The halt is expected to last until October 28, 2024, or until the company provides further information to the market. Investors are eagerly waiting for the announcement, which could impact QXR’s stock performance.

