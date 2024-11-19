News & Insights

QX Resources Announces Shareholder Meeting for Share Placement

November 19, 2024 — 08:36 pm EST

QX Resources Ltd (AU:QXR) has released an update.

QX Resources Ltd is set to hold a General Meeting on December 20, 2024, where shareholders will vote on the ratification of a significant share placement. The company seeks approval for the issuance of 170 million shares, which were allocated under specific listing rules. This meeting is crucial for shareholders interested in the company’s strategic financial maneuvers and growth opportunities.

