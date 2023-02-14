QVT Financial Now Owns 16.89% of Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

Fintel reports that QVT Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 122.54MM shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV). This represents 16.89% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 129.39MM shares and 18.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.69% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roivant Sciences is $13.84. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 70.69% from its latest reported closing price of $8.11.

The projected annual revenue for Roivant Sciences is $62MM, an increase of 43.46%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roivant Sciences. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROIV is 1.37%, an increase of 17.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.15% to 423,273K shares. The put/call ratio of ROIV is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 99,376K shares representing 13.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 88,239K shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 8,998K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares, representing an increase of 58.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 482.04% over the last quarter.

Patient Square Capital holds 6,826K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company.

Two Seas Capital holds 5,870K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,420K shares, representing an increase of 41.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Roivant Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch "Vants" - nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies

