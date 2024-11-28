QVG Capital’s Major Investment in EML Payments

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

QVG Capital Pty Ltd has acquired a substantial shareholding in EML Payments Ltd, purchasing 9,858,837 shares. This acquisition represents a significant investment in EML Payments, reflecting confidence in the company’s prospects and potential for growth in the financial market. The purchase, valued at approximately $8.9 million, increases QVG Capital’s voting power to 5.69%.

