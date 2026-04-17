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QVC Group Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection; Sees Emergence Within 90 Days

April 17, 2026 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Media conglomerate QVC Group Inc. (QVCGA) said it has agreed with a majority of its lenders and initiated voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection proceedings in the U.S. to implement a plan to significantly reduce debts and strengthen its balance sheet. The company expects to cut its debt from about $6.6 billion to $1.3 billion under the plan, with the reorganized entity set to emerge as Reorganized QVC, Inc. The process is expected to be completed within roughly 90 days.

Operations across all brands, including QVC, HSN and Cornerstone Brands, continue as normal, with no planned layoffs or disruptions to employee pay, customer service, or vendor payments. International operations are not part of the Chapter 11 process, the company said in a statement QVC said it had over $1 billion in domestic cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025, and expects sufficient liquidity to support operations during the restructuring.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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