QVC GROUP Earnings Results: $QVCGA Reports Quarterly Earnings

QVC GROUP ($QVCGA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, missing estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $2,105,000,000, missing estimates of $2,371,409,170 by $-266,409,170.

QVC GROUP Insider Trading Activity

QVC GROUP insiders have traded $QVCGA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QVCGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREA L WONG sold 118,835 shares for an estimated $34,200

