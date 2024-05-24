News & Insights

QV Equities Shareholders to Vote on WAM Acquisition

May 24, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

WAM Leaders Limited (AU:WLE) has released an update.

QV Equities Limited has announced a court-approved meeting for shareholders to vote on its acquisition by WAM Leaders Limited, with the Scheme Meeting scheduled for 28 June 2024. Shareholders can participate either in person or through a live webcast, and are recommended by the QVE Board to vote in favor of the arrangement, contingent on the Independent Expert’s approval. Comprehensive information, including the Independent Expert’s Report and voting instructions, is available in the Scheme Booklet on the QVE website.

