QV Equities Shareholders Eye Lucrative Acquisition Deal

QV Equities Ltd (AU:QVE) has released an update.

QV Equities Limited has announced a planned acquisition by WAM Leaders Limited, offering shareholders a choice between receiving new WAM Leaders Shares, a cash amount, or a mix of both, based on the Pre-tax NTA value. The exact value of the shares or cash consideration won’t be finalized until the scheme is near its implementation date, which is expected around mid-July 2024. The offer presents a premium over recent QVE share prices, potentially benefiting shareholders upon the deal’s execution.

