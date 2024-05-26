News & Insights

QV Equities Shareholders Eye Lucrative Acquisition Deal

May 26, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

QV Equities Ltd (AU:QVE) has released an update.

QV Equities Limited has announced a planned acquisition by WAM Leaders Limited, offering shareholders a choice between receiving new WAM Leaders Shares, a cash amount, or a mix of both, based on the Pre-tax NTA value. The exact value of the shares or cash consideration won’t be finalized until the scheme is near its implementation date, which is expected around mid-July 2024. The offer presents a premium over recent QVE share prices, potentially benefiting shareholders upon the deal’s execution.

