QV Equities Ltd Awaits Shareholder Acquisition Vote

May 24, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

QV Equities Ltd (AU:QVE) has released an update.

QV Equities Limited has announced a forthcoming shareholder vote on the proposed acquisition by WAM Leaders Limited, scheduled for 28 June 2024. Shareholders can attend the vote on the Scheme either in person or via a live webcast, with the scheme meeting materials including an independent expert’s report available for review. The QVE Board has unanimously recommended voting in favor of the acquisition, pending a superior proposal and the expert’s supportive conclusion.

