QV Equities Announces Latest NTA and Dividend

QV Equities Limited has released their estimated Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per share figures, highlighting an NTA before tax of $1.01 and after tax of $1.05 as of 24 May 2024. These figures precede the company’s announcement of a 1.3 cent per share interim quarterly dividend, which is fully franked and scheduled for payment on 31 May 2024. All reported figures are unaudited and approximate, providing a snapshot of the company’s current financial position.

