News & Insights

Stocks

QV Equities Announces Latest NTA and Dividend

May 26, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

QV Equities Ltd (AU:QVE) has released an update.

QV Equities Limited has released their estimated Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per share figures, highlighting an NTA before tax of $1.01 and after tax of $1.05 as of 24 May 2024. These figures precede the company’s announcement of a 1.3 cent per share interim quarterly dividend, which is fully franked and scheduled for payment on 31 May 2024. All reported figures are unaudited and approximate, providing a snapshot of the company’s current financial position.

For further insights into AU:QVE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.