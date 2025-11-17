Quzhou Xin'an Development Co. (SHSE:600208) Price Target Increased by 26.32% to 6.85

The average one-year price target for Quzhou Xin'an Development Co. (SHSE:600208) has been revised to CN¥6.85 / share. This is an increase of 26.32% from the prior estimate of CN¥5.43 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥5.49 to a high of CN¥8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.04% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥4.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quzhou Xin'an Development Co.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600208 is 0.02%, an increase of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.40% to 20,305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,292K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,189K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,604K shares , representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600208 by 57.42% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2,580K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600208 by 53.39% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - SSGA Emerging Markets Enhanced Index Portfolio Class B holds 1,548K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares , representing an increase of 66.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600208 by 5.94% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,162K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

