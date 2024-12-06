Quri-Mayu Developments Extends Private Placement Deadline

Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd. (TSE:QURI) has released an update.
Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd. has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange to complete its private placement by January 5, 2025, aiming to raise up to $350,000. Investors have the opportunity to buy units consisting of shares and warrants, with funds intended for exploration and working capital.
