Quri-Mayu Developments Extends Private Placement Deadline

Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd. has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange to complete its private placement by January 5, 2025, aiming to raise up to $350,000. Investors have the opportunity to buy units consisting of shares and warrants, with funds intended for exploration and working capital.

