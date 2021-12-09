Qure4u Partners AT&T, Samsung To Offer Remote Patient Monitoring - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Digital health platform Qure4u announced Thursday that it is collaborating with AT&T and Samsung to provide remote patient monitoring (RPM) for patients with high blood pressure.

As part of this collaboration, Qure4u chose FirstNet, Built with AT&T, to provide reliable and highly secure connectivity to support RPM kits and help expand access to care for vulnerable patients in rural and underserved areas.

Qure4u's RPM solution is part of its MyCarePlan patient engagement and virtual care platform to manage comprehensive health. AT&T Professional Services is handling the set-up, delivery and management of the Qure4u ready-to-use RPM kits.

The kits include a Bluetooth-enabled blood pressure cuff and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with mobile device management solution for enhanced security. The tablets transmit vitals from hypertension patients to their healthcare providers using the Qure4u platform, enabling care teams to closely monitor the patients.

Qure4u plans to include additional peripherals in the RPM kits as the program quickly grows.

