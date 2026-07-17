QURE Stock Outlook Rests on AMT-130, FDA Talks, and Cash Runway

uniQure N.V. QURE remains a catalyst-driven gene therapy stock, with AMT-130 shaping most of the investment debate. The program targets Huntington’s disease, an area where disease-modifying options remain absent.

Recent FDA feedback, a targeted biologics license application submission in the third quarter of 2026 and a cash runway into the second half of 2029 now form the core of the stock’s setup.

QURE’s AMT-130 Is the Main Value Driver

AMT-130 is uniQure’s investigational gene therapy for Huntington’s disease. It uses the company’s miQURE gene-silencing platform and a microRNA designed to silence the huntingtin gene and the potentially toxic exon 1 protein fragment.

That focus makes AMT-130 the clear value driver for QURE. A successful regulatory path could reshape uniQure’s profile because the therapy is being developed for a market with no disease-modifying treatment.

PTC Therapeutics PTCT and Wave Life Sciences WVE give investors additional reference points in Huntington’s disease research. Their presence also underscores why QURE’s AMT-130 path is being watched closely.

uniQure Sees a Clearer FDA Path

Investor sentiment has improved after a recent Type B meeting with the FDA. The agency indicated that three-year data from the phase I/II AMT-130 study could serve as the primary basis for a biologics license application seeking accelerated approval.

The path is not finished. The FDA still wants alignment on the confirmatory study design and has favored a concurrent standard-of-care control group rather than a sham-controlled trial.

uniQure plans to complete regulatory alignment before its targeted third-quarter 2026 submission. That gives QURE a clearer route, but regulatory execution remains central to the thesis.

uniQure N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

uniQure N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | uniQure N.V. Quote

QURE Has Pipeline Support Beyond Huntington’s

uniQure is also advancing AMT-260 for refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy. Initial six-month follow-up data from the first low-dose cohort showed substantial seizure reductions in three of six patients during months four through six, while the other three had mixed outcomes.

AMT-191 for Fabry disease adds another development-stage asset. Updated data showed sustained increases in alpha-galactosidase A enzyme activity and stable Lyso-Gb3 levels, with all 11 dosed patients having discontinued enzyme replacement therapy as of February 18, 2026.

These programs broaden the story beyond Huntington’s disease. Still, they remain support acts compared with AMT-130, which carries the largest near-term regulatory and valuation implications.

uniQure’s Cash Runway Buys Time

uniQure ended the first quarter of 2026 with $586.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and current investment securities. Management expects these resources to fund operations into the second half of 2029.

That runway matters because AMT-130 still requires regulatory work, possible commercial preparation and confirmatory study planning. It gives QURE time to move through key milestones without immediate financing pressure.

The operating model has also been simplified. uniQure, CSL Behring and Genezen agreed that remaining HEMGENIX supply obligations and minimum purchase commitments will end after delivery of specified batches expected in mid-2026, with no impact on future royalties or milestones.

QURE Still Carries Real Execution Risk

The upside case remains tied to AMT-130, but the company is not de-risked. Earlier FDA feedback had questioned whether phase I/II data compared with an external control were sufficient as primary evidence of effectiveness.

Pipeline risk is another concern. uniQure discontinued AMT-162 for SOD1-associated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis after a dose-limiting toxicity and a treatment-related serious adverse event in one patient.

Losses also remain meaningful. The company reported a first-quarter 2026 net loss of $53.5 million, or 85 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $43.6 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

How QURE’s Ratings Fit This Setup

The bottom line is balanced. QURE has a major catalyst in AMT-130 and enough cash to pursue the opportunity, but the stock still depends on regulatory alignment, clinical interpretation and disciplined execution.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That fits a setup where investors have a high-profile catalyst to monitor, but not enough certainty for a stronger near-term call.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

QURE’s Momentum Score of B reflects renewed enthusiasm around the stock. However, its VGM Score of F, Value Score of F and Growth Score of F show that the broader fundamental profile remains weak outside the catalyst story.







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