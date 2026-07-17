Is QURE Stock Attractive After Its Rally, Rich Valuation, and Hold?

uniQure N.V. QURE has surged as investors reassessed AMT-130, its lead gene therapy candidate for Huntington's disease.

The question is whether the move already reflects too much optimism. Valuation, earnings quality, estimate trends and ratings point to selective caution.

QURE Has Rallied Ahead of Key Proof Points

QURE has climbed 124.4% over the past 12 weeks and 159.0% over the past 52 weeks. Sentiment has reset quickly around AMT-130.

That rally raises the execution bar. AMT-130 remains the main value driver, and investors are pricing in progress before regulatory and commercial proof points are complete.

uniQure’s Valuation Already Looks Demanding

The stock trades at 16.48X price-to-book value. That is above 2.59X for its industry and 3.69X for the S&P 500, leaving valuation tied heavily to AMT-130.

A premium can be reasonable for a program targeting Huntington's disease, where no disease-modifying treatment is currently approved. Still, this multiple gives investors less room for delay, tougher feedback or slower launch preparation.

QURE’s Earnings Picture Is Still Uneven

First-quarter 2026 results were mixed. uniQure reported a loss of 85 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 88 cents but wider than the year-ago loss of 82 cents.

Revenues rose to $3.6 million from $1.6 million a year earlier, helped by higher license revenues and Hemgenix royalties under the CSL Behring collaboration. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 84% to $20.1 million on commercial hiring and higher professional, intellectual property and information technology costs tied to AMT-130 launch preparation. That spending reinforces the near-term loss profile.

PTC Therapeutics PTCT and Wave Life Sciences WVE give investors other Huntington's disease-related stocks to monitor. Their presence makes QURE's post-rally valuation discipline more important.

uniQure Has Some Estimate Support

The last earnings surprise was positive at 3.4%, and the current fiscal-year earnings estimate improved 2.3% over the past four weeks. QURE also had an Earnings Surprise Prediction of 12.0% ahead of the next expected report date.

Those data points help sentiment. They do not settle the larger questions around regulatory alignment, commercialization timing or the path to profitability.

QURE’s Balance Sheet Helps Offset the Risk

uniQure ended the first quarter with $586.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Management expects those resources to fund operations into the second half of 2029.

That runway gives the company time to pursue AMT-130 regulatory milestones and continue selected pipeline investment. It also reduces the immediate financing pressure common among clinical-stage biotechnology stocks.

The operating model has become cleaner as well. The remaining HEMGENIX supply obligations and minimum purchase commitments are expected to end after delivery of specified batches in mid-2026, without affecting future royalties or milestones.

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY, a broader healthcare peer, gives investors a more diversified comparison point. QURE remains the more concentrated AMT-130-driven story.

Why QURE’s Ratings Stay Mixed

The bottom line is that QURE's rally has improved the market's view of the story, but it has not removed the need for caution. The stock looks most relevant for investors comfortable with catalyst-driven biotechnology risk.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That supports a wait-and-see stance after the rally, with AMT-130 still facing important regulatory and execution steps. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores show the split. QURE has a Momentum Score of B, suggesting constructive price action, but its Value Score of F, Growth Score of F and VGM Score of F show that it does not screen broadly well on traditional valuation, growth and blended factors. That mix fits a selective, catalyst-focused view rather than a broadly bullish call.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

uniQure N.V. (QURE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.