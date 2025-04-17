$QURE stock is up 40% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QURE stock has now risen 40% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $147,150,998 of trading volume.

$QURE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $QURE:

$QURE insiders have traded $QURE stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QURE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW C KAPUSTA (CEO, Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,203 shares for an estimated $2,182,723 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEMT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,491 shares for an estimated $307,424 .

. JEANNETTE POTTS (Chief Legal Officer) sold 7,076 shares for an estimated $72,812

WALID ABI-SAAB (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,350 shares for an estimated $13,891

$QURE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $QURE stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QURE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QURE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

