QURE Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Costs, Revenues Rise Y/Y

uniQure QURE incurred a second-quarter 2026 loss of $1.22 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 81 cents. The loss widened 76.8% year over year, primarily due to higher non-operating and other expenses.

Revenues rose 11% year over year to $5.8 million, driven primarily by higher license revenues. However, the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7 million.

The company did not record any product sales during the quarter. Its revenue base continues to depend substantially on licensing arrangements, including economics associated with Hemgenix under its collaboration with CSL Behring.

Year to date, uniQure's shares have surged 67.4% compared with the industry’s 4.4% growth.



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QURE’s Quarter in Detail

Research and development (R&D) expenses declined 4% year over year to $34 million, primarily due to a $3.2 million reduction in other R&D expenses, partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in direct R&D spending.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 28.6% year over year to $17.4 million. The increase primarily reflected higher employee-related costs to support the potential commercial launch of AMT-130, along with increased intellectual property and information technology costs, partially offset by lower professional fees.

Other expenses surged 264.3% to $8 million, mainly due to a $6 million rise in costs associated with supplying Hemgenix to CSL Behring.

uniQure ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments totaling $810.3 million, compared with $586.6 million as of March 31, 2026. Management expects its current cash resources to fund operations into 2030.

QURE’s Key Pipeline Updates

uniQure continues to make significant regulatory progress with AMT-130, its investigational gene therapy for Huntington's disease. Following a Type B meeting in June 2026, the FDA agreed that a biologics license application (BLA) seeking accelerated approval based on the existing three-year phase I/II clinical data is reasonable, while requesting alignment on the confirmatory study design before submission. The company remains on track to submit the BLA in the third quarter of 2026 and plans to initiate the confirmatory study thereafter.

In September 2026, uniQure expects to present updated data from its ongoing phase I/II studieson AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease, including four-year follow-up results from the first two patient cohorts. The company is advancing regulatory plans in the United Kingdom, with a regulatory submission scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

Apart from AMT-130, QURE’s pipeline comprises a few other candidates that are currently in development. The company is evaluating AMT-260 for the treatment of refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy in the phase I/IIa study. The other candidate in the pipeline is AMT-191 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

In June, the company announced encouraging preliminary six-month data from the phase I/IIa study which demonstrated meaningful reductions in disabling seizures in half of the patients enrolled in the first low-dose cohort. uniQure expects to complete enrollment in the second dose cohort in the third quarter of 2026, with updated clinical data anticipated in the first half of 2027.

uniQure N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

uniQure N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | uniQure N.V. Quote

QURE's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

uniQure currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Harmony Biosciences HRMY and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 90 days, earnings per share estimates for Harmony Biosciences have decreased from $3.34 to $3.30 for 2026. Over the same period, estimates for earnings per share increased from $3.79 to $3.87 for 2027. HRMY shares have lost 4.2% year to date.

Harmony Biosciences missed on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 25.16%.

Over the past 90 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $3.02 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $5.31 from $2.91. LQDA shares have gained 151.7% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 90 days, estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $8.00 to $9.09. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have increased from $9.48 to $10.81. NBIX shares have gained 27.5% year to date.

Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 9.08%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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