Qurate Retail’s Investor Meeting Set for November 2024

October 22, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

Qurate Retail Group ( (QRTEA) ) has provided an announcement.

Qurate Retail, Inc. is set to host its annual Investor Meeting on November 14, 2024, alongside Liberty Media Corporation, featuring presentations on financial performance and future prospects. This event, taking place in New York, invites shareholders and analysts to engage in discussions about key business insights. Interested parties can attend in person or via webcast, with a Q&A session to follow the presentations, promising valuable updates for those invested in financial markets.

