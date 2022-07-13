Qurate Retail Stock Continues To Spike

(RTTNews) - Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEB) shares are surging more than 105 percent on Wednesday morning after the company continued a gain since yesterday. The shares have reached a 3-month high.

There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $6.51, up 114.14 percent from the previous close of $3.04 on a volume of 3,473,633. The shares have traded in a range of $3.04-$12.85 on average volume 2,581.

