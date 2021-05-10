Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Surges 15.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Qurate Retail (QRTEA) shares ended the last trading session 15.9% higher at $13.70. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Qurate Retail got a boost from robust first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line not only improved year on year, but also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company's performance gained from accelerated online shopping as well as consumers robust adoption of video streaming and digital platform engagement. In fact, the company witnessed revenue growth across all its business segments. Markedly, its home business category continued to perform well. Going ahead, the company continues to focus on strengthening its digital capabilities.

This online commerce holding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -7.41%. Revenues are expected to be $3.16 billion, down 7.77% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Qurate Retail, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on QRTEA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

