Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Becomes Exclusive Broadcaster of USA Pickleball

Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA) may not sound familiar, but when I mention that QVC is one of its subsidiaries, that should be all the clarity you need. And QVC is now adding pickleball to its line-up.

A new deal will see QVC serve as the exclusive broadcaster of USA Pickleball starting this November when the sport’s National Championships start. Said games will air on the QVC+ / HSN+ streaming service.

QVC will also serve as the exclusive retail partner of USA Pickleball, offering up a shopping experience along with live rounds of pickleball. With pickleball the fastest growing sport in America, it should be a good match for the broadcaster.

Global Impact Work

Qurate is also working to improve its global impact through sustainability and social responsibility initiatives. The company recently raised nearly $34 million for over 1,400 separate charities and put nearly $10 million towards “…women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship.”

It has also made advances in supplier diversity, small business inclusion, team member inclusion, and several other metrics concerning corporate responsibility. Which is all fine and well, and might keep some shoppers coming back. But it is probably a safer bet that shareholders want to know about keeping cash flow coming in as shoppers star to pullback.

Is Qurate Retail Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, there are no analysts offering coverage on QRTEA stock. So, we turn to the last five days of trading. Shares are down a slight 0.35% in volatile trading. Qurate Retail is a penny stock, defined as any security that trades for less than $5 a share.

