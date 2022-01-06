Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTE.A) shareholders have endured a 16% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTE.A) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 63% in three years, versus a market return of about 90%. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 33% lower in that time. Furthermore, it's down 27% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Qurate Retail actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 3.6% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It looks to us like the market was probably too optimistic around growth three years ago. But it's possible a look at other metrics will be enlightening.

The company has kept revenue pretty healthy over the last three years, so we doubt that explains the falling share price. We're not entirely sure why the share price is dropped, but it does seem likely investors have become less optimistic about the business.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:QRTE.A Earnings and Revenue Growth January 6th 2022

We know that Qurate Retail has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Qurate Retail in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Qurate Retail's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that Qurate Retail's TSR, at -16% is higher than its share price return of -63%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Qurate Retail shareholders took a loss of 23%. In contrast the market gained about 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 5% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Qurate Retail (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Qurate Retail better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

