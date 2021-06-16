Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTE.A) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 191% Total Return On Their Investment

A diverse portfolio of stocks will always have winners and losers. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. One such company is Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTE.A), which saw its share price increase 46% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 40% (not including dividends). On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 36% in three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Qurate Retail grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We think that the revenue growth of 9.8% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:QRTE.A Earnings and Revenue Growth June 16th 2021

We know that Qurate Retail has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Qurate Retail in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Qurate Retail's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that Qurate Retail's TSR, at 191% is higher than its share price return of 46%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Qurate Retail rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 191% over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 9% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Qurate Retail on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Qurate Retail (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

