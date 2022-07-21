Qurate Retail Inc - Series B Shares Close the Day 11.2% Lower - Daily Wrap

Qurate Retail Inc - Series B (QRTEB) shares closed today 11.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 44.5% year-to-date, down 61.2% over the past 12 months, and down 82.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $6.90 and as low as $4.21 this week.
- Shares closed 62.8% below its 52-week high and 38.8% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 94.6% lower than the 10-day average and 93.7% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
- The stock closed at 16.8% lower than its 5-day moving average, 3.7% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 10.3% lower than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Consumer Discretionary industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 2545.7%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 408.2%
