Qurate Retail Inc - Series A (QRTEA) Price Target Increased by 72.73% to 0.97

The average one-year price target for Qurate Retail Inc - Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has been revised to 0.97 / share. This is an increase of 72.73% from the prior estimate of 0.56 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.96 to a high of 1.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.79% from the latest reported closing price of 0.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qurate Retail Inc - Series A. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 10.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRTEA is 0.05%, a decrease of 18.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.04% to 265,154K shares. The put/call ratio of QRTEA is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Contrarius Investment Management holds 35,414K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 30,199K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,199K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 26.58% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 18,213K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,337K shares, representing an increase of 15.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 42.70% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 15,379K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,979K shares, representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 41.87% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 10,867K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,803K shares, representing an increase of 28.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Qurate Retail Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.'s businesses and assets consist of QVC (and its subsidiaries, including HSN), Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively, the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other investments.

