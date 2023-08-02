Qurate Retail Inc - Series A (QRTEA) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 0.82

The average one-year price target for Qurate Retail Inc - Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has been revised to 0.82 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 0.71 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.50 to a high of 1.16 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qurate Retail Inc - Series A. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 9.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRTEA is 0.05%, a decrease of 66.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.81% to 357,223K shares. The put/call ratio of QRTEA is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Contrarius Investment Management holds 36,335K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 33,212K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,246K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 27.38% over the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 25,899K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 17,302K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,297K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 38.45% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 13,787K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,731K shares, representing an increase of 36.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 27.02% over the last quarter.

Qurate Retail Background Information



Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.'s businesses and assets consist of QVC (and its subsidiaries, including HSN), Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively, the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other investments.

