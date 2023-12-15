Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15 (QRTEP) Price Target Increased by 22.30% to 33.51

The average one-year price target for Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15 (NASDAQ:QRTEP) has been revised to 33.51 / share. This is an increase of 22.30% from the prior estimate of 27.40 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.18 to a high of 34.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.06% from the latest reported closing price of 34.93 / share.

Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15 Declares $2.00 Dividend

On November 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.00 per share ($8.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.00 per share.

At the current share price of $34.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 22.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRTEP is 0.46%, a decrease of 17.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 2,789K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,068K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 18.34% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 318K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 26.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 35.67% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 0.97% over the last quarter.

WPOPX - Partners III Opportunity Fund - Institutional Class holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 98K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.