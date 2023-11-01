Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15 (QRTEP) Price Target Increased by 21.08% to 30.54

The average one-year price target for Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15 (NASDAQ:QRTEP) has been revised to 30.54 / share. This is an increase of 21.08% from the prior estimate of 25.22 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.49 to a high of 34.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.31% from the latest reported closing price of 23.80 / share.

Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15 Declares $2.00 Dividend

On August 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.00 per share ($8.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.00 per share.

At the current share price of $23.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 33.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 22.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRTEP is 0.57%, an increase of 32.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.32% to 2,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,023K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 37.71% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 318K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 26.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 35.67% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 0.97% over the last quarter.

WPOPX - Partners III Opportunity Fund - Institutional Class holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 98K shares. No change in the last quarter.

