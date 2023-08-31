Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15 (QRTEP) Price Target Increased by 15.10% to 32.96

The average one-year price target for Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15 (NASDAQ:QRTEP) has been revised to 32.96 / share. This is an increase of 15.10% from the prior estimate of 28.64 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.11 to a high of 41.76 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.62% from the latest reported closing price of 35.30 / share.

Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15 Declares $2.00 Dividend

On August 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.00 per share ($8.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.00 per share.

At the current share price of $35.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 22.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 15.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRTEP is 0.54%, an increase of 13.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.84% to 2,940K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,023K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 37.71% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 284K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing a decrease of 101.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 65.80% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 263K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 22.95% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 28.08% over the last quarter.

WPOPX - Partners III Opportunity Fund - Institutional Class holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.