Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15 (QRTEP) Declares $2.00 Dividend

Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15 said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.00 per share ($8.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $2.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 24.24%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRTEP is 0.50%, a decrease of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 3,309K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.37% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15 is 20.67. The forecasts range from a low of 14.62 to a high of $27.36. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.37% from its latest reported closing price of 33.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Qurate Retail Inc - 8% PRF REDEEM 15 is 11,903MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 951K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 19.03% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 572K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 23.14% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 236K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 11.45% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEP by 10.70% over the last quarter.

WPOPX - Partners III Opportunity Fund - Institutional Class holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.