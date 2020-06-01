Qurate Retail Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QRTEA

In trading on Monday, shares of Qurate Retail Inc (Symbol: QRTEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.62, changing hands as high as $8.68 per share. Qurate Retail Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QRTEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QRTEA's low point in its 52 week range is $3.01 per share, with $14.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.63.

