Quotient's (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shareholders Are Down 59% On Their Shares

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) share price dropped 59% over five years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 56% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 22% in the last three months.

Given that Quotient didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over five years, Quotient grew its revenue at 16% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. Unfortunately for shareholders the share price has dropped 10% per year - disappointing considering the growth. It's safe to say investor expectations are more grounded now. If you think the company can keep up its revenue growth, you'd have to consider the possibility that there's an opportunity here.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:QTNT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Quotient had a tough year, with a total loss of 56%, against a market gain of about 59%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Quotient better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Quotient that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



