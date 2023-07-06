Quotient Technology (QUOT) Price Target Increased by 10.09% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 10.09% from the prior estimate of 3.71 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.09% from the latest reported closing price of 3.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quotient Technology. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUOT is 0.08%, a decrease of 49.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 75,798K shares. The put/call ratio of QUOT is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Engaged Capital holds 8,107K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 7,058K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,567K shares, representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUOT by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Grassi Investment Management holds 5,306K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 5,179K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,032K shares, representing an increase of 22.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUOT by 17.83% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 4,988K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUOT by 65.72% over the last quarter.

Quotient Technology Background Information

Quotient Technology is a leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads - informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data - to millions of shoppers daily. The company uses its proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Cloud Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance, and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. The company serves hundreds of CPGs and retailers nationwide, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Ahold-Delhaize USA. Quotient is based in Mountain View, California, and has offices in Bangalore, India, Cincinnati, New York, Paris and London.

